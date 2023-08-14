FAC celebrates Jashan-e-Azadi

Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) celebrated Jashan-e-Azadi here on Monday by arranging a number of programs including declamation, national songs and tableau competitions among schoolchildren

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) celebrated Jashan-e-Azadi here on Monday by arranging a number of programs including declamation, national songs and tableau competitions among schoolchildren.

Additional Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chohan witnessed the main function and cut Jashan-e-Azadi cake to celebrate 76th Independence Day.

He appreciated the role of Faisalabad Arts Council in promotion of cultural and social values in addition to creating patriotism among the masses by arranging exhibitions, seminars and contests.

The FAC also arranged a pictorial exhibition and stalls of handicrafts to mark the day.

Later, the Additional Commissioner distributed certificates and gifts among the position holder students of various competitions while Director FAC Zahid Iqbal, Assistant Director Asad Hayat Naul, Chairman Private Schools Alliance Sadaqat Hussain Lodhi and others were also present on the occasion.