FAC Celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2025 | 08:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) The Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) celebrated Pakistan Resolution Day with full zeal and zest by organising various competitions among schoolchildren.
Deputy Director Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad Division Muhammad Imran Raza presided over the event while Khalid Hayat Kamoka Chairman Association of Private Schools Pakistan and Prof Tahir Shehzad attended it as chief guest.
DD Arts Council said that March 23 was an important day in the history of Pakistan as it has totally changed the destiny of the Muslims in the subcontinent.
He recalled that Pakistan Resolution was passed in Lahore in 1940 and termed it a turning point in the struggle for an independent state.
He said that Pakistan Day serves as a reminder of our ancestors' sacrifices and determination. He urged the people to work with unity, dedication and faith for national progress and prosperity.
He said that everyone should pledge on this day to contribute for making Pakistan a strong, prosperous and peaceful country.
Students from various educational institutions participated in speech, quiz, national songs, tableaus and skits competitions and highlighted the importance of March 23, 1940.
Recent Stories
OIC condemns terrorist attack in Niger
UAE among nations with lowest tuberculosis rates
Muslim Council of Elders organises interfaith Iftar for religious leaders in Pak ..
Dubai Future Foundation opens applications for Dubai Future Experts Programme
Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Dubai Courts 2025-2029 strategic plan
41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza Strip
‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ shared responsibility to protect co ..
UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through high-level meeting
Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, strong India Partnership at R ..
Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new projects in 9 countries
Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green economy agenda
Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Kundi presents Civil Awards to seven heroes4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Resolution laid the foundation for independent homeland: MPA4 minutes ago
-
Minar-e-Pakistan illuminated in spectacular light show to mark Pakistan Day4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan shining like a bright star on globe: Azma Bokhari4 minutes ago
-
3 injured in road accident4 minutes ago
-
HCSTSI members urged to ensure timely renewal of Membership4 minutes ago
-
EPD starts 'Plant for Pakistan' drive to mark Pakistan Resolution Day4 minutes ago
-
CM praises police for killing dacoits4 minutes ago
-
FAC celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day4 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary chair Peshawar’s Beautification meeting14 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel pays tributes to Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day marks renewal of commitment to national ideals: DC Sialkot14 minutes ago