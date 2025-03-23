Open Menu

FAC Celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2025 | 08:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) The Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) celebrated Pakistan Resolution Day with full zeal and zest by organising various competitions among schoolchildren.

Deputy Director Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad Division Muhammad Imran Raza presided over the event while Khalid Hayat Kamoka Chairman Association of Private Schools Pakistan and Prof Tahir Shehzad attended it as chief guest.

DD Arts Council said that March 23 was an important day in the history of Pakistan as it has totally changed the destiny of the Muslims in the subcontinent.

He recalled that Pakistan Resolution was passed in Lahore in 1940 and termed it a turning point in the struggle for an independent state.

He said that Pakistan Day serves as a reminder of our ancestors' sacrifices and determination. He urged the people to work with unity, dedication and faith for national progress and prosperity.

He said that everyone should pledge on this day to contribute for making Pakistan a strong, prosperous and peaceful country.

Students from various educational institutions participated in speech, quiz, national songs, tableaus and skits competitions and highlighted the importance of March 23, 1940.

More Stories From Pakistan