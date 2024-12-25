FAC Celebrates Quaid-e-Azam Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 25, 2024 | 07:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) The Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) celebrated 148th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here on Wednesday.
In this connection, a cake-cutting ceremony was arranged in which Director Arts Council Muhammad Owais Abid flanked by former President Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan cut the cake while Deputy Director Arts Council Imran Raza and others were also present on the occasion.
FAC Director Owais Abid highlighted the extraordinary leadership and charismatic personality of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and said that his relentless struggle and adherence to principles changed course of the history, culminating in the creation of Pakistan.
He said that national progress depended on embracing Jinnah's guiding principles. Hence, everyone should work hard and play his dynamic role in progress and prosperity of Pakistan, he added.
Other speakers also hailed Quaid-e-Azam as a national benefactor and a role model. They said that vibrant nations honored their leaders by acting upon their teachings.
They also lauded visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam and said that he had instilled a sense of identity among the Muslims of subcontinent and made a strong case for the establishment of an Islamic state.
Later, the speakers also extended Christmas greetings to the Christian community, reflecting the spirit of harmony and inclusivity.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity announces 28th edition's winners
COAS joins Christian community in celebrating Christmas
Varun Dhawan breaks silence over allegations of inappropriate behaviors with Ali ..
Sharjah Ruler welcomes participants of Gulf Bridges
Pakistan, South Africa Test-series to start from Thursday
Weather update; cold, dry to persist in Karachi during next 24 hours
Hatta Winter Festival greets visitors with array of exciting activities across 1 ..
Google Wallet likely to reach Pakistan soon
MoHRE calls on private sector to meet 2024 Emiratisation targets by December 31
PTA resumes registration of VPN service providers in Pakistan
American journalist Tucker Carlson speaks at 1 Billion Followers Summit
UAE’s Digital School receives '1885 Exemplary Service to Education' award
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Foolproof security provided for Christmas celebrations1 minute ago
-
2 youths killed in road accident in Nowshera Virkan1 minute ago
-
Four junior clerks suspended, two de-seated over corruption1 minute ago
-
Syedaal extends birthday greetings to Nawaz Sharif1 minute ago
-
FAC celebrates Quaid-e-Azam Day1 minute ago
-
MPAs visit district Sialkot District Jail1 minute ago
-
Tarar accuses PTI of fueling controversy over military courts1 minute ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah1 minute ago
-
Robber killed in encounter with police11 minutes ago
-
Trade Development Authority Conducts National Exporters Training Program Session in Hyderabad11 minutes ago
-
Lyallpur Museum observes Quaid-e-Azam Day11 minutes ago
-
MD PTDC for launching double decker Bus Service in Islamabad21 minutes ago