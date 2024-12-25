FAC celebrates Quaid-e-Azam Day

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) The Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) celebrated 148th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here on Wednesday.

In this connection, a cake-cutting ceremony was arranged in which Director Arts Council Muhammad Owais Abid flanked by former President Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan cut the cake while Deputy Director Arts Council Imran Raza and others were also present on the occasion.

FAC Director Owais Abid highlighted the extraordinary leadership and charismatic personality of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and said that his relentless struggle and adherence to principles changed course of the history, culminating in the creation of Pakistan.

He said that national progress depended on embracing Jinnah's guiding principles. Hence, everyone should work hard and play his dynamic role in progress and prosperity of Pakistan, he added.

Other speakers also hailed Quaid-e-Azam as a national benefactor and a role model. They said that vibrant nations honored their leaders by acting upon their teachings.

They also lauded visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam and said that he had instilled a sense of identity among the Muslims of subcontinent and made a strong case for the establishment of an Islamic state.

Later, the speakers also extended Christmas greetings to the Christian community, reflecting the spirit of harmony and inclusivity.