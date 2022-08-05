UrduPoint.com

FAC Holds Exhibition On Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2022 | 05:40 PM

FAC holds exhibition on Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) organised a painting exhibition on Friday to mark Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir (Day of Exploitation of Kashmiris) here on Friday.

Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain inaugurated the exhibition in which a large number of artworks were displayed to depict Indian barbarism in the held Valley.

Briefing the divisional commissioner, Director Arts Council Zahid Iqbal said that India not only violated resolution of United Nations but it also set an example of unprecedented cruelty against human-beings in the Valley only to deprive them of their fundamental right of self-determination.

The exhibition was arranged to create awareness among the people about Indian atrocities in Kashmir.

