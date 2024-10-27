FAC holds photo exhibition to mark Kashmir Black Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Arts Council Faisalabad Division arranged a photography exhibition to mark the Kashmir Black Day, here on Sunday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Usman Ali inaugurated the exhibition at Art Gallery of Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) where a large number of photos were displayed, depicting cruelty and barbarism of Indian forces in the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir valley.

Speaking during inaugural ceremony, the ADCR said that India wanted to suppress the voice of innocent people Kashmir with its brutal force but it should remember that Kashmiris were striving for the last 7 decades of their fundamental right of self-determination which was accepted at every forum at global level.

He said that India had laid down an ever worst precedent of cruelty and barbarism in the Kashmir valley to deprive the people of their fundamental and constitutional right but the blood of martyrs of Kashmir movement would surely bring revolution in the valley and India would have to be accountable for its wrong deeds.

He said that the entire Pakistani nation stood with their Kashmiri brethren and they would continue their political, moral and diplomatic support of Kashmiri people till their freedom from Indian atrocities.

He also appealed the international community to intervene in the Kashmir dispute and play their dynamic role for early resolution of this issue according to aspiration and expectations of Kashmir people.

A large number of people thronged at Faisalabad Arts Council to see photography exhibition while Director FAC Owais Abid, Central President Cloth board Ittehad Group al-Hajj Yousuf Vohra and others were also present on the occasion.