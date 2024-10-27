Open Menu

FAC Holds Photo Exhibition To Mark Kashmir Black Day

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2024 | 04:10 PM

FAC holds photo exhibition to mark Kashmir Black Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Arts Council Faisalabad Division arranged a photography exhibition to mark the Kashmir Black Day, here on Sunday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Usman Ali inaugurated the exhibition at Art Gallery of Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) where a large number of photos were displayed, depicting cruelty and barbarism of Indian forces in the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir valley.

Speaking during inaugural ceremony, the ADCR said that India wanted to suppress the voice of innocent people Kashmir with its brutal force but it should remember that Kashmiris were striving for the last 7 decades of their fundamental right of self-determination which was accepted at every forum at global level.

He said that India had laid down an ever worst precedent of cruelty and barbarism in the Kashmir valley to deprive the people of their fundamental and constitutional right but the blood of martyrs of Kashmir movement would surely bring revolution in the valley and India would have to be accountable for its wrong deeds.

He said that the entire Pakistani nation stood with their Kashmiri brethren and they would continue their political, moral and diplomatic support of Kashmiri people till their freedom from Indian atrocities.

He also appealed the international community to intervene in the Kashmir dispute and play their dynamic role for early resolution of this issue according to aspiration and expectations of Kashmir people.

A large number of people thronged at Faisalabad Arts Council to see photography exhibition while Director FAC Owais Abid, Central President Cloth board Ittehad Group al-Hajj Yousuf Vohra and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Faisalabad Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Jammu Sunday Moral From Blood

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

22 hours ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

22 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

22 hours ago
 Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

1 day ago
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

2 days ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

2 days ago
 G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan