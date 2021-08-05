UrduPoint.com

FAC Holds Protest Rally On Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

FAC holds protest rally on Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) organised a protest rally against India on the Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir, here on Thursday.

The rally started from Faisalabad Arts Council and the participants, holding banners and placards, marched on various roads to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Director FAC Tariq Javaid led the rally and the participants chanted slogans against Indian atrocities and illegal annexation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) two years back.

Tariq Javaid said that the entire Pakistani nation was expressing solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri brethren who were facing atrocities at the hands of Indian armed forces for the last seven decades.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Faisalabad Protest Jammu From

Recent Stories

Noor Mukadam Case: Bail plea of Zahir Jaffer’s p ..

Noor Mukadam Case: Bail plea of Zahir Jaffer’s parents rejected

29 minutes ago
 Singer Rihanna is officially a billionaire, Forbes ..

Singer Rihanna is officially a billionaire, Forbes says

38 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new senior officials ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new senior officials at Dubai Culture

46 minutes ago
 Satellites reveal how forests increase cloud and c ..

Satellites reveal how forests increase cloud and cool climate: European Space Ag ..

46 minutes ago
 Sharjah Sports Council discusses cooperation with ..

Sharjah Sports Council discusses cooperation with Spanish newspaper &#039;Marca& ..

46 minutes ago
 UVAS observes one minute silence to express solida ..

UVAS observes one minute silence to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiri p ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.