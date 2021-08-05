FAC holds protest rally on Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) organised a protest rally against India on the Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir, here on Thursday.

The rally started from Faisalabad Arts Council and the participants, holding banners and placards, marched on various roads to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Director FAC Tariq Javaid led the rally and the participants chanted slogans against Indian atrocities and illegal annexation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) two years back.

Tariq Javaid said that the entire Pakistani nation was expressing solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri brethren who were facing atrocities at the hands of Indian armed forces for the last seven decades.