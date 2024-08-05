FAC holds rally, exhibition on Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) has observed Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir by organizing a rally and a painting exhibition, here on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Faisal Ahmad led the rally which started from the Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad Division office and a large number of people participated in it in addition to Deputy Director FAC Muhammad Imran Raza, District Officer Population Welfare Department Tayyabah Azam Khan, Assistant Director Program Asad Hayat, District Demographic Officer Mehwish Badar and Deputy District Officer Dr Aaliya Aqib.

The participants of the rally were holding banners and placards inscribed with the slogans against Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir Valley.

They marched on various roads and chanted slogans in favor of Kahsmiri people.

Earlier, AC City also inaugurated a painting exhibition in Faisalabad Arts Council gallery where a large number of photos and pictures were displayed to highlight barbarism of Indian forces on innocent Kashmiri people.