FAC issues fortnightly cotton advisory, recommends weeds removal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :The Farmers Advisory Committee (FAC) on Saturday issued its fortnightly advisory for cotton farmers applicable till May 15 recommending removal of weeds and suggesting need-based application of water in suitable intervals to avoid encouraging weeds growth and population.

The 4th FAC meeting was held here at the Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan with its Director Dr Zahid Mahmood in the chair where experts advised the farmers that they should adopt either chemical or machine driven weeds removal operation in early sown (Feb-Mar) cotton fields and remaining weeds be removed by hands.

It was informed that excessive water application after short intervals was proving counter productive, encouraging growth of weeds in the cotton field. Experts suggested that the farmers should apply water on the basis of need in suitable quantity and after suitable intervals to avoid weeds growth.

In saline areas, the farmers should sow cotton on beds instead of sowing by drill, however, sowing by drill should be preferred in case of sandy land.

The experts advised the farmers to avoid burning wheat remains and instead bury them in soil with half bag of Urea and apply water to improve fertility.

The FAC advised the farmers to apply laser land levelers before sowing cotton pleading it would save resources like water and fertilizers and keep the plant disease-free at initial stage.

Plants population be maintained at 17500-23000 keeping plant to plant distance at 9-12 inch.

The farmers should complete trimming process within 20-25 days after sowing while weaker, diseased and irrelevant plants be removed.

The farmers must get soil analyzed from laboratory after wheat harvest and before cotton sowing to know about soil deficiencies for application of need based fertilizers.

Fertilizers recommended in the light of soil analysis must be fed to soil. Farmers should avoid applying Phosphorous fertilizers at the time of sowing or land preparation to avoid waste of resources. Phosphorous fertilizers be applied in water after trimming the field. Farmers can apply a bag of DAP, or TSP, or three bags of SSP per acre or two bags of NP per acre. Crop at fruit bearing stage should get at least half to full bag of Nitrogen depending on the soil fertility situation.

The farmers must treat the seed with some suitable insecticide to keep crop safe against sucking pests at least for first 30-40 days. Cotton should not be sown near okra, onion, or egg plant fields. Farmers should select seed varieties after consulting experts, in accordance with weather, soil conditions and availability of resources.

Farmers, in case of Bt cotton, should bring at least 10 per cent of their area under cultivation of non-Bt cotton variety. Feb-sown cotton crop, meant for obtaining seed, must be freed from irrelevant plants to get pure seed. Farmers should delay first spray application as long as they can.