FAC Organises Naatia Mehfil-e-Mushaira

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

FAC organises Naatia Mehfil-e-Mushaira

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) organised a Naatia Mehfil-e-Mushaira at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium in connection with Ashra Shan-e-Rehmat-ul-lil-Alameen celebrations here on Monday. Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheer-ud-Din was the chief guest while Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Khalid and Director Arts Council Zahid Iqbal also attended the function.

Famous poets Dr Riaz Majeed, Sumira Naqvi, Dr Ayesha Zafar, Bushra Naz, Gulfam Naqvi, Masood Chishti, Ashfaq Babar, Naseem Sehrai, Latif Sajid Chishti, Kausar Ali, Riaz Qadri, Shehzad Baig and others recited their poetry.

Chaudhry Zaheer-ud-Din said that Rabi-ul-Awal is a month of blessings and happiness as Eid Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated by Muslims as the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He said that the sacred and glorious life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is beacon for entire humanity. He said the faithful would celebrate Milad-un-Nabi with renewing the pledge to transform their lives in line with the Islamic principles and disseminate teachings of Allah Almighty's last Messenger across the globe.

