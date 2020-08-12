FAC organizes calligraphy exhibition to mark Independence Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) has organized a calligraphy exhibition in which Pakistani map made with 26590 scripts of Kalima Tayyaba, was displayed.

Assistant Director FAC told that arts council is arranging exhibitions to encourage artists as well as to highlight famous events, adding that calligraphy exhibition was arranged to mark the Independence Day of Pakistan.

Renowned calligrapher Qamar Sultan has designed this map within 6 days.