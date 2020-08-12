UrduPoint.com
FAC Organizes Calligraphy Exhibition To Mark Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) has organized a calligraphy exhibition in which Pakistani map made with 26590 scripts of Kalima Tayyaba, was displayed.

Assistant Director FAC told that arts council is arranging exhibitions to encourage artists as well as to highlight famous events, adding that calligraphy exhibition was arranged to mark the Independence Day of Pakistan.

Renowned calligrapher Qamar Sultan has designed this map within 6 days.

