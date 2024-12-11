FAC organizes musical night

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) organized a musical night with renowned singer Abbad Ali for entertainment of the masses, here on Wednesday.

FAC Director Muhammad Owais Abid, Deputy Director Imran Raza, Assistant Director Asad Hayat and others attended the event and their presence highlighted the importance of promoting cultural activities and fostering a love for music among the community.

A large number of audiences, their families and students from various educational institutes thronged at the Faisalabad Arts Council to applaud the captivating performance.

On the occasion, Owais Abid said that Abbad Ali, known for his exceptional vocal talent, paid tribute to the legendary Ustaad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan by performing some of his iconic Ghazals. He added that the crowd was mesmerized by his rendition of the timeless melodies, creating an unforgettable atmosphere of nostalgia and musical brilliance.

The soulful performance had the audience on their feet, showing their appreciation through loud applause.

The local residents expressed their satisfaction with the high-quality entertainment, with many appreciating the family-friendly environment the event provided.

They urged the Arts Council to continue organizing such cultural events regularly, emphasizing that such programs offer a much-needed outlet for artistic expression and provide a much-needed cultural experience for the people of Faisalabad.

This successful event is expected to be followed by more cultural programs aimed at enriching the community's cultural life and fostering a love for music and the arts.