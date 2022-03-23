FAC organizes Pakistan Day painting exhibition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) organized a painting exhibition here on Wednesday to mark the Pakistan Day.

Syed Mehmood Asadullah, grandson of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, along with MPA Firdous Rae inaugurated the exhibition at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium where a number of rare paintings and coins were put on display to highlight the aspects of Pakistan Movement.

On this occasion, schoolchildren presented tableau, national songs and extempore speeches to mark the day.

The FAC facilitated the citizens and their families with free entry in the painting exhibition.