FAC To Arrange Jashn-e-Azadi Programmes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 01:17 PM
The Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) will arrange different programmes in connection with 75th Jashn-e-Azadi celebrations here on August 12
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) will arrange different programmes in connection with 75th Jashn-e-Azadi celebrations here on August 12.
Director Arts Council Tariq Jave told APP that a picture exhibition on 'Roshni Ka Safar' will also be organized at 10 a.m.
while a speech contest among students of different educational institutes titled 'Roshan Pakistan' will be held at 11 a.m.
A seminar on 'Subah-e-Roshan' will be held on the same day at noon.
Tariq advised the participants to ensure implementation on coronavirus SOPsand enter in the Arts Council by wearing masks.