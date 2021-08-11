UrduPoint.com

FAC To Arrange Jashn-e-Azadi Programmes

The Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) will arrange different programmes in connection with 75th Jashn-e-Azadi celebrations here on August 12

Director Arts Council Tariq Jave told APP that a picture exhibition on 'Roshni Ka Safar' will also be organized at 10 a.m.

while a speech contest among students of different educational institutes titled 'Roshan Pakistan' will be held at 11 a.m.

A seminar on 'Subah-e-Roshan' will be held on the same day at noon.

Tariq advised the participants to ensure implementation on coronavirus SOPsand enter in the Arts Council by wearing masks.

