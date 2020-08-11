FAC to arrange painting exhibition on Independence Day

The Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) will arrange a painting exhibition on Friday in connection with the Pakistan Independence Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) will arrange a painting exhibition on Friday in connection with the Pakistan Independence Day.

FAC spokesman said here on Tuesday that the exhibition will be arranged at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium where handicrafts will also be displayed.

On this occasion, FAC will also arrange a walk to pay homage to those Muslims who sacrificed their lives for a separate homeland.