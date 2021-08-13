UrduPoint.com

FAC To Arrange Quranic Calligraphy Exhibition On Youm-e-Azadi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 01:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) will organize a Quranic calligraphy exhibition on Youm-e-Azadi here on Saturday.

A spokesman of the FAC said on Friday that Quranic verses skillfully embellished on the canvases with a rainbow of colors would be displayed in the exhibition.

He said that work of renowned national and international calligraphers including Qamar Sultan, Nisar Ahmad, Gulzar Butt, Muhammad Arif, Rana Ghazanfar, Aslam Dogar and Ajmal Baig would be demonstrated while handwritten Quranic manuscript on one centimeter paper, handwritten Quranic manuscripts on map of Pakistan and flags of other countries would also be displayed in the exhibition.

He said that a large number of people are expectedto participate in the inaugural ceremony. However,anti coronavirus SOPs would be strictly implemented in the exhibition, he added.

