FAC to organize various programmes to mark black day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Arts Council will organize various programmes to mark the black day being observed on October 27 against Indian atrocities and brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Director Arts Council Sofia Bedar said on Monday that programmes included speech contests, photography exhibition and walk.

MPAs Latif Nazar and Ferdours Rai will be chief guests in the programmes.

Students from different educational institutions, teachers and people from civilsociety will participate in the programmes.