UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FAC To Organize Various Programmes To Mark Black Day

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 06:10 PM

FAC to organize various programmes to mark black day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Arts Council will organize various programmes to mark the black day being observed on October 27 against Indian atrocities and brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Director Arts Council Sofia Bedar said on Monday that programmes included speech contests, photography exhibition and walk.

MPAs Latif Nazar and Ferdours Rai will be chief guests in the programmes.

Students from different educational institutions, teachers and people from civilsociety will participate in the programmes.

Related Topics

India Faisalabad Sofia Jammu October From

Recent Stories

Emirati families market their products in &#039;Al ..

18 seconds ago

There will electric buses on Motorway within next ..

15 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,111 new COVID-19 cases, 1,819 reco ..

30 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves Federal Decree-Law to amend p ..

30 minutes ago

Bilawal Bhutto asks GB people to support him

39 minutes ago

A new chapter in China-Pakistan friendship:Pakista ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.