FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) has announced to stage a drama on "Zinda Qaum" to mark the death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Director FAC Sofia Bedar on Monday said the drama would be presented at the Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium on September 11 in which teachings and principlesof Quaid-e-Azam would be highlighted so that new generation could follow themfor progress and prosperity of the country.