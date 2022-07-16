Face lifting of Banjosa lake, a step forward to rebuild tourism: PM AJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Azad Jammu Kashmir government has started taking practical steps to promote tourism in the picturesque valley

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir government has started taking practical steps to promote tourism in the picturesque valley.

In a high-level consultative meeting, the AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Illyas Khan on Friday directed the concerned authorities to develop Banjosa Lake in Rawalakot district on modern lines to attract local and foreign tourists.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM directed to complete the said project within two months.

Underlining the economic value of tourism, the PM said that there was a dire need to exploit ways and means to get maximum benefits from the tourism industry.

The AJK premier directed to ensure facilities of walking track, zoo and water sports etc and said, "it is time to take practical steps to boost tourism sector".

The government would facilitate investors and provide protection to them, he said adding that the government has already started the process to facilitate visitors and provide them easy access to tourist destinations all across the state.

Apart from activating Tourism Authority, the PM said that new untapped tourist spots have a massive power of captivating visitors.

The PM directed that at least 75% of the natural landscape should remain in its original shape during the lake modernization process.

He said that culture of Kashmir should also be made a part of the lake modernization project and for this purpose the government would invite private sector.

Earlier, local entrepreneurs of real estate including Yasar Rafiq and Sardar Afnan Nawaz gave a briefing to the PM regarding modernization of the Banjosa Lake in Rawalakot.

AJK Ministers Sardar Fahim Rabbani, Ali Shan Soni, Member Legislative Assembly Javed Butt and Principal Secretary to PM Syed Shahid Mohi-ud-Din were present on the occasion.