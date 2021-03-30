Face mask mandatory, violators to face legal action: CCPO

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar, Abbas Ahsan on Tuesday said wearing a face mask has been made mandatory from today and those not following the instructions would face legal action.

In a brief talk with the news channel, CCPO Abbas further said that all the circles have been strictly directed to ensure compliance of the directives.

He said those not wearing face masks would be arrested phase-wise.

He said a surge in the cases of coronavirus infection has been recorded and there was a dire need to follow guidelines issued by the government for strict adherence. In this regard, he said no leniency would be shown to anyone.

He also asked the general public to avoid unnecessary travelling and visits to markets and try to stay home adding in case of necessity the public must use face masks while going out of home.