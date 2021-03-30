UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Face Mask Mandatory, Violators To Face Legal Action: CCPO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 12:19 PM

Face mask mandatory, violators to face legal action: CCPO

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar, Abbas Ahsan on Tuesday said wearing a face mask has been made mandatory from today and those not following the instructions would face legal action

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar, Abbas Ahsan on Tuesday said wearing a face mask has been made mandatory from today and those not following the instructions would face legal action.

In a brief talk with the news channel, CCPO Abbas further said that all the circles have been strictly directed to ensure compliance of the directives.

He said those not wearing face masks would be arrested phase-wise.

He said a surge in the cases of coronavirus infection has been recorded and there was a dire need to follow guidelines issued by the government for strict adherence. In this regard, he said no leniency would be shown to anyone.

He also asked the general public to avoid unnecessary travelling and visits to markets and try to stay home adding in case of necessity the public must use face masks while going out of home.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Turkish Lira Market All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ethiopia, Russia to Sign Memorandum of Understandi ..

3 minutes ago

EU fines Moody's 3.7 mn euros over conflicts of in ..

3 minutes ago

Ethiopia, Sudan, Egypt Plan to Hold Talks on Renai ..

3 minutes ago

PCB recalls Ahmad Shahzad’s first T20 match cent ..

20 minutes ago

US Tries to Jump-Start Nuclear Talks With Iran by ..

19 minutes ago

IIOJK people pray for freedom on Shab-e-Baraat

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.