Face mask must for BRT commuters: Spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The management of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar has made use of face mask mandatory for commuters amid surging corona cases across the country.

The BRT spokesman Tuesday said in order to prevent corona spread, the passengers have been advised to keep face mask with them to avoid any inconvenience.

He said Trans Peshawar Vigilance teams have also been deployed at stations and buses to ensure strict implementation of corona standard operating procedures (SOPs), adding the commuters entry would not be allowed to BRT stations without face mask.

He urged the masses to cooperate with BRT staff and observe the SOPs as a responsible citizen for their own safety and others.

As many as 174,244 passengers use the BRT facility on a daily basis, while according to the BRT administration the number of daily passengers was on the rise due to the opening of new feeder routes to connect more people to the transit corridor.

Due to the hike in the number of passengers, he said, the government has decided to add 30 more buses to the existing fleet this year.

The 30 new buses will be of 18-meter buses length, which can accommodate about 125 passengers, the official said.