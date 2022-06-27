UrduPoint.com

Face Masks Are Now Compulsory On Flights, Railways, And Public Transport: NCOC

Sameer Tahir Published June 27, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Face Masks are now compulsory on flights, railways, and public transport: NCOC

The NCOC issued its order after the sudden rise of Covid cases in the country.

All passengers must now wear face masks on all domestic flights, trains, and other public transportation, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) , which implemented the requirement on Monday.

After the nation saw a rise in the rate of coronavirus infection, the NCOC issued its directive.

National Institute of Health (NIC) posted a tweet saying, “The NCOC has recommended mask-wearing on all domestic flights, railways, and public transport within the country is mandatory. So all citizens are requested to wear a face mask during travel.”

Following an increase in Covid cases, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issued an advisory making it compulsory to wear face masks on domestic flights.

Face masks are once again required on domestic flights with immediate effect, according to a CAA notification.

Related Topics

All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Karachi is expected to receive heavy rainfalls in ..

Karachi is expected to receive heavy rainfalls in July

1 hour ago
 PIA resumes flights to Kuala Lumpur from Lahore

PIA resumes flights to Kuala Lumpur from Lahore

2 hours ago
 PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation

PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation

3 hours ago
 Anti-Polio campaign begins across country today

Anti-Polio campaign begins across country today

3 hours ago
 Pakistan is set to take part in tri-nation T20 ser ..

Pakistan is set to take part in tri-nation T20 series with New Zealand and Bangl ..

3 hours ago
 The 5-day Anti-Polio campaign begins today in Paki ..

The 5-day Anti-Polio campaign begins today in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.