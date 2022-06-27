Face Masks are now compulsory on flights, railways, and public transport: NCOC

The NCOC issued its order after the sudden rise of Covid cases in the country.

All passengers must now wear face masks on all domestic flights, trains, and other public transportation, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) , which implemented the requirement on Monday.

After the nation saw a rise in the rate of coronavirus infection, the NCOC issued its directive.

National Institute of Health (NIC) posted a tweet saying, “The NCOC has recommended mask-wearing on all domestic flights, railways, and public transport within the country is mandatory. So all citizens are requested to wear a face mask during travel.”

Following an increase in Covid cases, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issued an advisory making it compulsory to wear face masks on domestic flights.

Face masks are once again required on domestic flights with immediate effect, according to a CAA notification.