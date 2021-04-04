'Face masks become booming business during Covid pandemic'

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :With masks becoming a necessity for everyone, majority local fashion brands and street vendors elsewhere in the country including Federal capital have started using their skills to make protective 'face masks' to attract the customers during the ongoing Covid pandemic.

A variety of softer, washable and triple-layer designer face mask collection are available at all leading apparel outlets and local street vendors are doing brisk businesses as the demand of face mask rises.

Amid coronavirus scare across the world, people are running to street hawkers and fashion brands to buy face masks. The increasing number of cases in third wave of Coronavirus has increased the demand for face masks, said a report aired by a private news channel.

According to street vendors, with the pandemic leaving many furloughed or unemployed, people have looked for the alternate forms of income. The relative simplicity of creating a mask has encouraged many to try their hands in the mask market.

Vendors selling masks are another addition in the ever growing tribe of roadside business, said a vendor sitting in capital market.

Surgical masks can be worn just once but it's better to wear cotton masks as they can be washed and reused, said a fashion designer.

"We promote cloth masks, as they are safe for us and for the planet," he added.

A citizen commented that mostly youngsters prefer colorful and trendy designs in masks and not morbid or dull masks.

Our customers prefer different colors to mix and match with their outfits specially with gowns," says Nadia another fashion designer.

" No doubt wearing masks has become a part of our daily attire now but that does not mean they cannot be fashionable, said a girl, adding, ever since masks became a part of our life, I have been looking for some quirky patterns to match my casual and ethnic outfits.

In fact, for my day-to-day engagements, I have specially designed masks to match the outfits," said a 30 years of girl who can stitch her fashionable mask at home.

Health experts also said that that face masks offer limited protection and that it is generally impractical for people to wear the larger respirator masks that could offer genuine benefits.