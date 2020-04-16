Face masks being distributed through Ehsaas centres

Face masks are being distributed among deserving women through Ehsaas Cash Distribution Centers in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) : Face masks are being distributed among deserving women through Ehsaas Cash Distribution Centers in the district.

Official sources said here on Thursday that 18 cash distribution centers had been set up across the district to provide Rs12000 to each woman under PM Ehsaas Kifalat Emergency Cash programme while a sufficient quantity of face masks had also been arranged at these centers to distribute among visiting females.

He said that coronavirus awareness banners and flexes had also been displayed at conspicuous points at these centers while chlorine-mixed water tankers along with soaps have also been placed outside these tankers.

The visiting women are persuaded to wash hands first and use sanitizers and then enter the centre and collect their cash so that these women as well as center staff could be saved from coronavirus, he added.