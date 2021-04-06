UrduPoint.com
Face Masks Distributed In Kohat

District administration on Tuesday distributed free face masks among shopkeepers and people in bazaars to contain the spread of coronavirus

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :District administration on Tuesday distributed free face masks among shopkeepers and people in bazaars to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Assistant Commissioner Kohat Talha Zubair alongwith Tehsil Officer Regulation Muhammad Rehman and TMA Officer Muhammad Waqas has inspected Sasta bazaar and other bazaars of Kohat.

They met with shopkeepers and people and urged them to follow SOPs to control COVID-19. They distributed free masks among shopkeepers and customers in bazaars.

AC Kohat also checked price lists in shops to ensure implementation of price lists provided on daily bases to shopkeepers from the government.

