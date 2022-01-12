Face masks distributed to people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister's Clean Green Index Pakistan National Champion Ashfaq Nazar Ghuman said on Wednesday that face masks must be used to protect against smog, air pollution and coronavirus.

He said this while distributing face masks to people of the area.

District Baitul Maal Committee members- Zahid Gul and Muhammad Afzal Butt were also present on the occasion.

Nazar Ghuman said that it was the national and human responsibility of every citizen to adopt safety measures and guideline issued by the government and the health department.

He said that secret of development and prosperity of the country and the nation lied in a healthy and energetic society.

To tackle climate change, everyone must be part of the Prime Minister's Clean and GreenPakistan campaign, he added.