Face Masks Distributes In Sukkur

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 02:48 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), has begun distributing free face masks in government schools ahead of the reopening of educational institutions following more than six months closure due to coronavirus epidemic.

Coordinator Maqsood Soomro, distributed over 1,000 facemasks in different government schools on Thursday. He visited different schools and handed over the face masks to heads of the schools. He said that his organisation was providing face masks to the students of poor and middle class families who could not afford masks on daily basis.

More Stories From Pakistan

