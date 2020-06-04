Face masks made mandatory at public places

The district government on Thursday made wearing of face masks mandatory at public places as part of precautionary measure against coronavirus, said Assistant Commissioner Anila Fahim

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The district government on Thursday made wearing of face masks mandatory at public places as part of precautionary measure against coronavirus, said Assistant Commissioner Anila Fahim.

She said that an awareness drive, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner, has been started in the district to sensitize masses about importance of wearing masks in public, adding that free of cost masks were being distributed during the drive.

She visited Meena Bazar in Takhbai area and issued necessary instructions to shopkeepers about the government's SOPs regarding wearing of face masks. She said free distribution of masks among masses was meant to protect general public from coronavirus contraction.