Face Masks Must For Respiratory Patients, Citizens Amid Smog: Medical Expert
Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Renowned Critical Care Physician and Pulmonologist Dr. Aftab Akhtar Thursday warned the public about fluctuating weather conditions as smog was causing health hazard to asthma patients, heightening the risk of severe respiratory issues triggered by rising pollen levels.
In an interview with a private news channel he stressed that wearing a face mask outdoors is a simple yet effective way to filter out pollen and reducing the risk of asthma attacks.
Dr. Akhtar warned that the importance of vigilance and preparedness in managing asthma during changing weather conditions.
"Smog contains toxic particles that can exacerbate respiratory issues, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), he said, adding, face masks act as a barrier, filtering out these pollutants and reducing the risk of severe respiratory complications.
According to Dr. Aftab Akhtar, "The current smog levels are disproportionately affecting children with respiratory issues, making their symptoms more severe and unpredictable," Dr. Akhtar warned.
Dr. Aftab Akhtar advised for taking precautionary measures to combat smog, including wearing multi-layer face masks, avoiding outdoor activities during peak smog hours (10am-4pm), keeping windows and doors closed, using air purifiers, staying hydrated, avoiding smoking and second-hand smoke, monitoring air quality indexes, maintaining physical distancing, avoiding strenuous outdoor exercises, and consulting doctors if experiencing respiratory issues to minimize the risks of smog-related complications, particularly for vulnerable populations like children, elderly, and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions.
