Face Masks, Sanitizers Distributed Among ETPB Officials

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 06:20 PM

Face masks, sanitizers distributed among ETPB officials

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :On the direction of Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) chairman Dr Amir Ahmed, the department has adopted precautionary measures to save Gurdwaras and temples across the country.

According to ETPB sources, face masks and sanitizers had been distributed amongofficials and employees of all branches including head office so that people could beprotected from coronavirus.

Your Thoughts and Comments

