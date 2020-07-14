Face masks, sanitizers distributed among Investigation policemen

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :SP Investigation Aslam Nawaz Khan on Tuesday distributed face masks and hands sanitizers among investigation police personnel for their protection against COVID-19.

He also inquired about their problems and assured that prompt action would be taken resolution of their problems.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP investigation urged police investigation officers and other constables to strictly adopt precautionary measures to stay protected against the contagion.

He said that all out efforts would be made to resolve problems of the policemen of his department.

He said that police officers of the investigation wing would be facilitated in order to enable them to perform their duties more efficiently.