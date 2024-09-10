Face Whitening Craze: Rampant use of harmful face creams damaging skin

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Rampant use of harmful face creams by beauty parlors and barbers is causing irreversible

skin damages to both men and women, who wish to brighten their faces, across south Punjab.

An alarming trend has emerged in the region where beauty parlors and barber shops are found

engaged in applying unregulated and substandard face creams and chemicals. Inspired by some

sort of advertisements, a good number of citizens contact the beauty parlors or barber shops

for facial beauty, said a barber Aslam, a resident of District Vehari.

He added, after noticing some issues, he left using creams. Although, it affected his business,

he stated adding that he could not afford playing with faces. He however lamented prevalence

of this practice across the south Punjab. These face creams, often promoted to brighten and

enhance facial appearance, have instead led to skin complications, including burns, redness,

and even facial hair growth in some cases.

The issue is exacerbated by a lack of awareness among the general public and the absence

of regulation within the beauty industry, as observed by Dr. Waqas Irqam, a consultant Dermatologist

and Aesthetic Physician According to Dr. Waqas, the problem stems from the use of dangerous

mixtures of various face creams, often combined with potent steroids, by untrained beauticians

and barbers.

These individuals, many of whom are illiterate or have minimal education regarding skincare,

mix different creams to achieve faster and more noticeable results for their clients. Unfortunately,

this approach comes at a high cost. "The excessive use of steroid-laced cream mixtures damages

the upper layer of the skin, making it thinner and more vulnerable to environmental hazards like

ultraviolet (UV) radiation," Dr. Waqas explained. In many cases, the thinning of the skin leaves

it susceptible to redness, burns, and sensitivity, particularly when exposed to sunlight or while

performing daily tasks, such as cooking in the kitchen. "There is a common misconception that

constantly rubbing the skin or applying more cream will enhance the skin's fairness or smoothness,"

Dr. Waqas lamented.

"However, the opposite happens. Constant rubbing and use of steroid mixtures cause the skin

to thin out, exposing the sensitive vascular veins underneath." The beauty practices in South

Punjab’s salons, especially in rural and semi-urban areas, are largely dominated by untrained

practitioners.

Many of the clients visiting these establishments come from middle-class or poor

families who are often unaware of the potential risks. Dr. Waqas stressed that these individuals

are particularly vulnerable, as they lack the knowledge or resources to seek professional skincare

advice.

"Men and women from lower socio-economic backgrounds are most at risk because they do not

have access to proper information or qualified dermatologists," Dr. Waqas maintained. He further

warned that one of the most distressing side effects of steroid-laced creams is the unnatural growth

of facial hair, particularly among women. "Excessive steroid use can cause hormonal imbalances

and leads to hair growth in areas where it shouldn't appear. This not only impacts one's appearance

but also takes a toll on their emotional well-being."

Waqas stressed the need for widespread public awareness to combat this growing issue. He urged

individuals to be vigilant about the products being used on their skin and to avoid visiting salons and

barber shops that do not employ trained or certified professionals. The allure of quick results can be

very tempting, but the long-term damage is often severe. When it comes to skincare, it's always better

to seek advice from a qualified dermatologist rather than experimenting with potentially harmful mixtures,"

he advised.

The lack of regulatory oversight in the beauty industry also contributes to this problem. Many salons

operate without adhering to proper hygiene and safety protocols. As a result, clients are exposed to

harmful chemicals and unsanitary practices. "The application of steroids, if needed, should always

be done under strict supervision and with proper protective measures, such as gloves. Unfortunately,

many beauticians and barbers are unaware of these precautions and apply steroids directly on the

face without understanding the risks involved," the Aesthetic Physician stated. Dr. Waqas provided

some practical advice for individuals looking to protect their skin from such damage.

One of the most important steps is the regular use of high-quality sunblock to shield the skin from

harmful UV radiation. "Sun exposure can be incredibly damaging, especially when the protective

outer layer of the skin has been compromised. Using a good-quality sunblock will help restore the

skin's natural barrier and prevent further damage," he recommended.