UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facebook Admin Blocks Live Streaming Of Radio Pakistan's News Bulletins

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 08:57 PM

Facebook admin blocks live streaming of Radio Pakistan's news bulletins

The Facebook administration has blocked live streaming of Radio Pakistan's news bulletins since Friday morning for two months as the latter made alternate arrangement on YouTube Official to continue live streaming of its bulletins, a press release said here Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :The Facebook administration has blocked live streaming of Radio Pakistan's news bulletins since Friday morning for two months as the latter made alternate arrangement on YouTube Official to continue live streaming of its bulletins, a press release said here Monday.

On Sunday, Facebook warned Radio Pakistan that two posts were against its community standards so live streaming of its bulletins were being banned for two months.

It further warned that if Radio Pakistan's posts did not follow Facebook's standards, "your ability to post or comment may be restricted in future." The press release mentioned,"Speaking at an event in the state of Tamil Nadu in March, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had shown his severe annoyance and irritation by the coverage of Radio Pakistan. He lashed out on Congress led opposition for statements against his government's policies as these were quoted by Radio Pakistan." It may be recalled that Radio Pakistan's News, Current Affairs Channel and Social Media departments extensively covered the events during the Pak-Indian escalation in tensions and the situation arisen in the Indian Occupied Kashmir after August 5.

The Current Affairs Channel conducted special talk shows and discussions, and the news bulletins carried the latest developments with credible and accurate reporting.

Radio Pakistan being the voice of the nation had always played a key role in informing and educating its listeners, the press release added.

The national broadcaster has more than 2.5 million Facebook and almost six lack followers till date and playing the leading role to give the matching response to the hostile agencies and presenting the real picture of Indian state terrorism in the region which is indigestible for the enemies.

A huge number of Radio Facebook.com/radiopakistanofficial followers have demanded the Facebook administration to restore the live streaming of news bulletins on urgent basis.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister Social Media Facebook Narendra Modi March May August Congress Sunday YouTube Post Event Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Newspapers, news & advertisement agencies asked to ..

4 minutes ago

Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry express ..

4 minutes ago

Senate Chairman, National Assembly Deputy Speaker ..

4 minutes ago

Lahore High Court returns plea against NAB (Amendm ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister launches country's first health ins ..

15 minutes ago

Ban imposed on pillion riding, aerial firing in vi ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.