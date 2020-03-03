Facebook agrees on information sharing with FIA in fight against Cybercrimes

(@fidahassanain)

A team of Facebook's Asia Pacific headquarters led by Amber Hawkes calls on FIA DG Wajid Zia and discusses the matter of coordination for Cyber Crimes.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2020) Facebook accepted Pakistani authorities’ demands about information sharing in investigations in cyber crime cases, the reports said here on Tuesday.

According to the details, a team from Facebook’s Asia Pacific headquarters led by Amber Hawkes, Head of Safety Policy and Michael Yon, Manager Trust and Safety visited the office of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA Director General Wajid Zia.

The officials from both sides discussed issues of cooperation and data sharing between FIA and Facebook. They also discussed issues of mutual collaboration and cooperation in data sharing as well as cyber crime awareness among the social users in Pakistan.

“The FIA team agreed to expedite information sharing with FIA’s Cyber Crime wing in connection with their investigation,” said the sources. They said that the FIA was asked to nominate focal persons of Cyber Crime Wing in each province for better cooperation with the social media firm for investigation in cyber crimes, especially against children and women.

“Facebook is always there to work in close liaison with Pakistani authorities in fight against cybercrime as per the company,” the sources said.

Facebook team also offered to conduct training of Cyber Crime Wing officers in order to abreast them of latest social media trends and techniques.

The meeting on close liaison comes at the moment after tech giants Facebook, Twitter and Google threatened to suspend services in Pakistan after the government introduced new rules for the foreign companies. The Asia internet Coalition (AIC) which includes Facebook, Twitter, Google, Apple, Amazon, Airbnb, Line, LinkedIn, and Yahoo, among others had threatened to withdraw if the newly introduced rules were implemented.

“Failure to comply with the authorities in Pakistan will result in heavy fines and possibly the termination of services,” AIC had warned the authorities.