UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facebook Agrees On Information Sharing With FIA In Fight Against Cybercrimes

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 54 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 12:40 PM

Facebook agrees on information sharing with FIA in fight against Cybercrimes

A team of Facebook's Asia Pacific headquarters led by Amber Hawkes calls on FIA DG Wajid Zia and discusses the matter of coordination for Cyber Crimes.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2020) Facebook accepted Pakistani authorities’ demands about information sharing in investigations in cyber crime cases, the reports said here on Tuesday.

According to the details, a team from Facebook’s Asia Pacific headquarters led by Amber Hawkes, Head of Safety Policy and Michael Yon, Manager Trust and Safety visited the office of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA Director General Wajid Zia.

The officials from both sides discussed issues of cooperation and data sharing between FIA and Facebook. They also discussed issues of mutual collaboration and cooperation in data sharing as well as cyber crime awareness among the social users in Pakistan.

“The FIA team agreed to expedite information sharing with FIA’s Cyber Crime wing in connection with their investigation,” said the sources. They said that the FIA was asked to nominate focal persons of Cyber Crime Wing in each province for better cooperation with the social media firm for investigation in cyber crimes, especially against children and women.

“Facebook is always there to work in close liaison with Pakistani authorities in fight against cybercrime as per the company,” the sources said.

Facebook team also offered to conduct training of Cyber Crime Wing officers in order to abreast them of latest social media trends and techniques.

The meeting on close liaison comes at the moment after tech giants Facebook, Twitter and Google threatened to suspend services in Pakistan after the government introduced new rules for the foreign companies. The Asia internet Coalition (AIC) which includes Facebook, Twitter, Google, Apple, Amazon, Airbnb, Line, LinkedIn, and Yahoo, among others had threatened to withdraw if the newly introduced rules were implemented.

“Failure to comply with the authorities in Pakistan will result in heavy fines and possibly the termination of services,” AIC had warned the authorities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet Google Social Media Facebook Twitter Threatened Company Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency Women Apple From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Over 2 in 3 (70%) Pakistanis believe that the gove ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan-Thailand ICC Women’s T20 World Cup matc ..

13 minutes ago

Rouhani Invites Putin to Astana Three Summit in Ir ..

10 minutes ago

Novosibirsk-Moscow Flight Lands in Perm Over 'Bomb ..

10 minutes ago

Famine in Yemen Averted After Massive Aid Shipment ..

14 minutes ago

Above-average temperatures likely around the World ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.