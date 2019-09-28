UrduPoint.com
Facebook Agrees To Collaborate With KP Govt In Training Young Entrepreneurs

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 11:36 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra has said that after Careem and Uber, Facebook has also agreed to collaborate with KP government to train young entrepreneurs and businessmen of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra has said that after Careem and Uber, Facebook has also agreed to collaborate with KP government to train young entrepreneurs and businessmen of the province.

According to a press statement issued here on Saturday, the minister said it was a great moment that social media giant Facebook has also decided to come to KP.

In this regard Facebook team held inaugural meeting with Taimur Jhagra at his office and discussed potential partnership.

During the meeting facebook delegation told the minister that help would be provided to government for improving business opportunities in the province.

Facebook team also announced to hold training and consultation sessions with entrepreneurs and business community of KP and to highlight importance of having a robust online presence.

Facebook would be closely working with KP Government to provide training to business community and young entrepreneurs, teaching them different facebook tools.

