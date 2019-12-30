UrduPoint.com
Facebook Blocks Live Streaming Of Radio Pakistan On Human Rights Violations In Occupied Kashmir

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 02:20 PM

Facebook blocks live streaming of Radio Pakistan on human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir

Facebook has blocked live streaming of Radio Pakistan that was started to highlight human rights’ violations in Occupied Kashmir. The government announced earlier that all accounts that were blocked in the past would be restored soon.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 30th, 2019) Facebook blocked live streaming of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation’s (PBC) news bulletins for highlighting Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir, Radio Pakistan reported here on Monday.

Radio Pakistan said, however, temporary arrangements had been made to continue live streaming of radio Pakistan bulletins on YouTube.

According to the details, the live streaming blocked by Facebook was about human rights’ violations in Occupied Kashmir. “The posts which were blocked by Facebook were about news on death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen leader Burhan Wani in July and the curfew imposed after the death of Zakir Musa—who is a Hizbul Mujahideen commander in May,” said Radio Pakistan.

This is not for the first time that posts related to human rights’ violations have been blocked by Facebook but live-streaming of a national radio has been blocked which is first time. Journalists and news organizations use social media to share information to keep their readers and viewers updated but Facebook—the social media giant, has started censoring news articles and updates about Occupied Kashmir and violation of human rights there.

According to an international tv report, over one million tweets were removed from Twitter and thousands of posts were removed from Facebook regarding human rights’ violations in Occupied Kashmir.

