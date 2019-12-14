Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar Saturday said that digital marketing tools on social media were essential to fight malnutrition in 21st century

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ):Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar Saturday said that digital marketing tools on social media were essential to fight malnutrition in 21st century.

Addressing at the launching ceremony of digital campaign "Hackathon on Malnutrition", she said Facebook was a powerful tool to deliver the message across the board on Stunting, obesity and chronic diseases which are closely interlinked. "We are not paying a single penny to Facebook for such digital campaigns" said Dr. Sania Nishtar adding "it is a beginning of a long journey".

She said Facebook can be a tool in changing people's aptitude towards malnutrition through digital marketing techniques on social media that can reach wide audiences. "We recognize millions of children in Pakistan suffer health complications due to malnutrition, that's why we have made malnutrition a top priority area of the Ehsaas poverty alleviation program." she said, The Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division in partnership with Facebook and Invest2Innovate, launched first-of-its-kind Design "Hackathon on Malnutrition" at the National Incubation Center in Islamabad.

Over the course of two-days, the Design Hackathon will connect experts in malnutrition with digital marketers who, with additional support from Facebook, will help build innovative digital campaigns for social media around the challenges of malnutrition.

This is the first in a series of Ehsaas - Facebook collaborative initiatives.

During the Hackathon, ten teams will work to develop possible campaign solutions and designs that can be developed further and implemented as the Ehsaas program's official content on Facebook.

Throughout the Hackathon, the participants will benefit from industry-expert mentors providing guidance in a range of necessary skills, including in pitching, budgeting and impact assessment.

On the final day, three teams will be selected to present their ideas to a high-level panel of leadership from the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division, along with representatives from the World Bank.

The winning team will receive advertisement credits and additional support from Facebook to launch their malnutrition focused digital marketing campaign on the leading social media platform.

The Design Hackathon will serve as a critical platform for leading digital marketers to engage directly with Ehsaas officials in order to assist the program in developing additional innovative solutions to address today's malnutrition challenge.