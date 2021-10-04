UrduPoint.com

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Services Suffer Internationally: PTA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 11:57 PM

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp services suffer internationally: PTA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Monday said that Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp services have been affected internationally due to an outage.

According to PTA Spokesperson, further details are being collected.

