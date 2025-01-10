- Home
- Pakistan
- Faceless Customs Assessment System of FBR to provide relief to importers: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sha ..
Faceless Customs Assessment System Of FBR To Provide Relief To Importers: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2025 | 11:35 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the launch of Faceless Customs Assessment System of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) would provide relief to importers, significantly reducing the time for customs clearance to 19 hours
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the launch of Faceless Customs Assessment System of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) would provide relief to importers, significantly reducing the time for customs clearance to 19 hours.
While talking to ptv after inauguration of the FBR system in Karachi, he said the system was put in place after months of hard work by the cabinet members including Deputy Prime Minister/ Finance Minister, state ministers and Chairman Federal Board of Revenue.
"I chaired dozens of meetings in nine months to digitalize FBR and make it paperless," he remarked.
The system was giving relief to importers, saving their time and protecting them from extortion and blackmailing, he explained.
He said the new customs system would end corruption and increase the revenue collection, adding, "This was what Quaid e Azam dreamt of Pakistan and Allama Iqbal thought of Pakistan and finally this dream is turned into reality."
Recent Stories
UN weather agency confirms 2024 as hottest year on record at 1.55°C above pre-i ..
Faceless Customs Assessment System of FBR to provide relief to importers: Prime ..
Wind lull offers hope in Los Angeles fires
2 lose lives in accident on poor-conditioned highway in IIOJK
MQM-P MPAs complain about encroachment
US hikes reward for Maduro arrest after 'illegitimate' swearing-in
Govt striving to promote eco-friendly transport system: Provincial Minister for ..
UAF to hold workshop, exhibition on Industrial Hemp Value Chain from Jan 15
Encroachments removed from Madina Town
CM Maryam inaugurates Pak-Turk School, says Pak-Turk friendship to continue to p ..
Strong US jobs report sends stocks sliding, dollar rising
Dialogue to focus on national issues, not leader-centric demands: Irfan Siddiqui
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Faceless Customs Assessment System of FBR to provide relief to importers: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sha ..5 minutes ago
-
DUHS, Usher & Zakat Dept sign MoU for healthcare facilities to poor people4 minutes ago
-
MQM-P MPAs complain about encroachment5 minutes ago
-
UAF to hold workshop, exhibition on Industrial Hemp Value Chain from Jan 1535 minutes ago
-
Encroachments removed from Madina Town35 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam inaugurates Pak-Turk School, says Pak-Turk friendship to continue to prosper39 minutes ago
-
Dialogue to focus on national issues, not leader-centric demands: Irfan Siddiqui39 minutes ago
-
Continuing dialogue with Opposition to strengthen democratic system: Advisor to Prime Minister on P ..1 hour ago
-
Kayani commends overseas Pakistanis for sending $3.1 billion in remittances, rejecting PTI’s appea ..45 minutes ago
-
KP food authority raided water filtration plants to check quality45 minutes ago
-
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq applauds security forces for eliminating five Khawarij t ..45 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Commends Forces for Successful Intelligence Based Operation in Dera I ..46 minutes ago