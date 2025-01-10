Open Menu

Faceless Customs Assessment System Of FBR To Provide Relief To Importers: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2025 | 11:35 PM

Faceless Customs Assessment System of FBR to provide relief to importers: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the launch of Faceless Customs Assessment System of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) would provide relief to importers, significantly reducing the time for customs clearance to 19 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the launch of Faceless Customs Assessment System of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) would provide relief to importers, significantly reducing the time for customs clearance to 19 hours.

While talking to ptv after inauguration of the FBR system in Karachi, he said the system was put in place after months of hard work by the cabinet members including Deputy Prime Minister/ Finance Minister, state ministers and Chairman Federal Board of Revenue.

"I chaired dozens of meetings in nine months to digitalize FBR and make it paperless," he remarked.

The system was giving relief to importers, saving their time and protecting them from extortion and blackmailing, he explained.

He said the new customs system would end corruption and increase the revenue collection, adding, "This was what Quaid e Azam dreamt of Pakistan and Allama Iqbal thought of Pakistan and finally this dream is turned into reality."

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Corruption Prime Minister Quaid E Azam FBR From Cabinet PTV

Recent Stories

UN weather agency confirms 2024 as hottest year on ..

UN weather agency confirms 2024 as hottest year on record at 1.55°C above pre-i ..

5 minutes ago
 Faceless Customs Assessment System of FBR to provi ..

Faceless Customs Assessment System of FBR to provide relief to importers: Prime ..

5 minutes ago
 Wind lull offers hope in Los Angeles fires

Wind lull offers hope in Los Angeles fires

5 minutes ago
 2 lose lives in accident on poor-conditioned highw ..

2 lose lives in accident on poor-conditioned highway in IIOJK

5 minutes ago
 MQM-P MPAs complain about encroachment

MQM-P MPAs complain about encroachment

5 minutes ago
 US hikes reward for Maduro arrest after 'illegitim ..

US hikes reward for Maduro arrest after 'illegitimate' swearing-in

35 minutes ago
Govt striving to promote eco-friendly transport sy ..

Govt striving to promote eco-friendly transport system: Provincial Minister for ..

35 minutes ago
 UAF to hold workshop, exhibition on Industrial Hem ..

UAF to hold workshop, exhibition on Industrial Hemp Value Chain from Jan 15

35 minutes ago
 Encroachments removed from Madina Town

Encroachments removed from Madina Town

35 minutes ago
 CM Maryam inaugurates Pak-Turk School, says Pak-Tu ..

CM Maryam inaugurates Pak-Turk School, says Pak-Turk friendship to continue to p ..

39 minutes ago
 Strong US jobs report sends stocks sliding, dollar ..

Strong US jobs report sends stocks sliding, dollar rising

56 minutes ago
 Dialogue to focus on national issues, not leader-c ..

Dialogue to focus on national issues, not leader-centric demands: Irfan Siddiqui

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan