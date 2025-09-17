Faceless E-challan System To Begin In Karachi From Oct 1
Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2025 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The spokesperson of Karachi Traffic Police on Wednesday announced that a faceless e-challan system will formally come into effect from October 1 across the city.
While talking to a private news channel, he said that the initiative is being launched in collaboration with Lok Suharta under a comprehensive awareness campaign on road safety and faceless e-ticketing.
He said that the purpose of the campaign is to educate citizens about the importance of traffic laws and provide complete awareness regarding the new automated challan system.
He said that this system was aimed to launch at ensuring transparency, fairness, and efficiency in traffic law enforcement
He said that challans would be issued automatically with photographic or video evidence and delivered to citizens’ homes without any interference or recommendation.
From October 1, 2025, traffic violations will be monitored through advanced CCTV cameras installed across the city, he said.
During the ongoing awareness campaign, pamphlets are being distributed among citizens at key locations, particularly traffic signals, while volunteers, lady constables, and students of educational institutions are assisting the traffic police in spreading awareness, he added.
“This is a revolutionary step towards making Karachi a safer, more organized, and law-abiding city,” the spokesperson added.
Recent Stories
Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed condole with Prime Minister of Cuba on pa ..
Following President's directives, UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation for 119 ..
Automechanika Dubai to connect African buyers with global suppliers
European Commission proposes suspension of trade concessions with Israel, sancti ..
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on Indian Ambassador
MoF discusses latest financial, economic developments in UAE with IMF
Fujairah witnesses first drone cargo flight from civilian airport to offshore pl ..
Fujairah Crown Prince visits Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library
Arab youth capable of shaping ideas, turning innovations into achievements for p ..
President of Kazakhstan receives Chairman of UAE General Authority of Islamic Af ..
UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves National Policy for Econom ..
ADIA publishes 2024 Review
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM felicitates Arshad Nadeem on qualifying World Athletics Championship final27 seconds ago
-
Sindh govt launches farmers training programme to tackle climate change28 seconds ago
-
Faceless e-challan system to begin in Karachi from Oct 130 seconds ago
-
Muqam expresses grief over Hurriyat leader demise32 seconds ago
-
One killed, another injured in Charsadda firing incident33 seconds ago
-
SPSC announces final result of various post10 minutes ago
-
RDA holds meeting to welcome new officers, review development projects10 minutes ago
-
NA panel slams NHA absence, reviews Police misconduct & postal reforms10 minutes ago
-
Accountability court adjourns former CM exemption from appearance case11 minutes ago
-
President Zardari arrives in Urumqi11 minutes ago
-
Jam Khan reviews flood situation in Kotri Barrage30 minutes ago
-
Gwadar Port Authority & QESCO unite to resolve electricity crisis30 minutes ago