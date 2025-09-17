Open Menu

Faceless E-challan System To Begin In Karachi From Oct 1

Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2025 | 11:30 PM

Faceless e-challan system to begin in Karachi from Oct 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The spokesperson of Karachi Traffic Police on Wednesday announced that a faceless e-challan system will formally come into effect from October 1 across the city.

While talking to a private news channel, he said that the initiative is being launched in collaboration with Lok Suharta under a comprehensive awareness campaign on road safety and faceless e-ticketing.

He said that the purpose of the campaign is to educate citizens about the importance of traffic laws and provide complete awareness regarding the new automated challan system.

He said that this system was aimed to launch at ensuring transparency, fairness, and efficiency in traffic law enforcement

He said that challans would be issued automatically with photographic or video evidence and delivered to citizens’ homes without any interference or recommendation.

From October 1, 2025, traffic violations will be monitored through advanced CCTV cameras installed across the city, he said.

During the ongoing awareness campaign, pamphlets are being distributed among citizens at key locations, particularly traffic signals, while volunteers, lady constables, and students of educational institutions are assisting the traffic police in spreading awareness, he added.

“This is a revolutionary step towards making Karachi a safer, more organized, and law-abiding city,” the spokesperson added.

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed condole wit ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed condole with Prime Minister of Cuba on pa ..

30 minutes ago
 Following President's directives, UAE conducts urg ..

Following President's directives, UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation for 119 ..

30 minutes ago
 Automechanika Dubai to connect African buyers with ..

Automechanika Dubai to connect African buyers with global suppliers

46 minutes ago
 European Commission proposes suspension of trade c ..

European Commission proposes suspension of trade concessions with Israel, sancti ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed I ..

UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on Indian Ambassador

2 hours ago
 MoF discusses latest financial, economic developme ..

MoF discusses latest financial, economic developments in UAE with IMF

2 hours ago
Fujairah witnesses first drone cargo flight from c ..

Fujairah witnesses first drone cargo flight from civilian airport to offshore pl ..

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince visits Mohammed bin Rashid A ..

Fujairah Crown Prince visits Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library

2 hours ago
 Arab youth capable of shaping ideas, turning innov ..

Arab youth capable of shaping ideas, turning innovations into achievements for p ..

3 hours ago
 President of Kazakhstan receives Chairman of UAE G ..

President of Kazakhstan receives Chairman of UAE General Authority of Islamic Af ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, appro ..

UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves National Policy for Econom ..

3 hours ago
 ADIA publishes 2024 Review

ADIA publishes 2024 Review

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan