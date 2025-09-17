Faceless e-challan system to begin in Karachi from Oct 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The spokesperson of Karachi Traffic Police on Wednesday announced that a faceless e-challan system will formally come into effect from October 1 across the city.

While talking to a private news channel, he said that the initiative is being launched in collaboration with Lok Suharta under a comprehensive awareness campaign on road safety and faceless e-ticketing.

He said that the purpose of the campaign is to educate citizens about the importance of traffic laws and provide complete awareness regarding the new automated challan system.

He said that this system was aimed to launch at ensuring transparency, fairness, and efficiency in traffic law enforcement

He said that challans would be issued automatically with photographic or video evidence and delivered to citizens’ homes without any interference or recommendation.

From October 1, 2025, traffic violations will be monitored through advanced CCTV cameras installed across the city, he said.

During the ongoing awareness campaign, pamphlets are being distributed among citizens at key locations, particularly traffic signals, while volunteers, lady constables, and students of educational institutions are assisting the traffic police in spreading awareness, he added.

“This is a revolutionary step towards making Karachi a safer, more organized, and law-abiding city,” the spokesperson added.