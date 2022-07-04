Facemask declared a must in cattle markets

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab has declared facemask a must for both sellers and buyers of sacrificial animals in temporary cattle markets as a safety tool from corona.

Now, all people in cattle markets will ensure that they wear facemasks.

The deputy commissioner Lieutenant (retd) Suhail Ashraf directed the assistant commissioner to ensure compliance with the Punjab government orders in letter and spirit.