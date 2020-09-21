Faces of all those who appeared in APC are quite clear to Nation, says Imran Khan

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan have directed the ministers and the government’s spokesperson to counter the stance and declaration of Opposition’s All Parties Conference (APC) with logical arguments.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 21st, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the people and their faces who appeared in All Parties Conference (APC) were very clear to the entire nation.

Imran Khan said the governments always led in democratic setup and the state institutions functioned under the elected-government.

“The state institutions are functioning in their limits ,” the Prime Minister said on Monday. He was talking to the ministers and the government’s spokespersons in Islamabad.

Imran Khan asked the ministers and the spokespersons of the government to counter the narrative of APC with logical arguments.

Shibli Faraz, Fawad Chaudhary and Asad Umar have been tasked to speak on the point of view of the government.

“The Opposition parties are criticizing the state institutions only to cover their corruption,” said Imran Khan.

“Neither we have been black mailed earlier nor shall we be in the future,” he said categorically while rejecting the stance of the Opposition’s All Parties Conference.

He added: “the entire nation is standing by the state institutions,”.

The Prime Minister vowed to keep continue the process of accountability, saying that all state institutions were on one-page and their unity was guarantee of the country’s power.

Imran Khan’s reaction came in response to Nawaz Sharif’s yesterday address to APC in which he had said that their struggle was not against Imran Khan but against all those who brought him to power. He said their struggle was now for the supremacy of law, constitution and the democracy.