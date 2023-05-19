Facial Recognition System goes functional at Multan Airport

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Facial Recognition System, a technology capable of matching a human face from a digital image or a video frame against a database of faces, has been made functional at Multan International Airport (MIAP).

A spokesperson for Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Friday said, "After Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore, Multan was the fourth airport where this system has gone operational." He informed that the system would be of great help to bordering agencies adding that these would check illegal international transportation through the system.

Japan International Cooperation System (JICS) imparted training to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Civil Aviation Authority officials at MIAP in this regard, he maintained.

"The cooperation between Japanese and Pakistani governments for strengthening the security system at our airports is a continuous process,": the spokesperson concluded.

It is worth mentioning here that Facial Recognition System is typically employed to authenticate users through ID verification services, and works by pinpointing and measuring facial features from a given image.

It is a category of biometric security while other forms of biometric software included voice, fingerprint recognition, and eye retina or iris recognition.