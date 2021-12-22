Facilitating borders' traders govt responsibility: Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Tuesday said the government was aware of the problems being faced by the traders of Balochistan especially the border area traders.

He said, however it was the responsibility of the provincial government to provide complete trade activities for access to the trade markets of neighboring countries, he added.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by President of All Balochistan Tiles Importers Association (ABTIA) Haji Muhammad Hafeez Kakar here at Governor House.

The delegation included Haji Muhammad Saleem Achakzai, Vice President of ABTIA, Haji Muhammad Ibrahim Noorzai, Qima Gul, Asghar Khan, Haji Saleem Langu and Syed Hidayatullah.

The delegation apprised the Governor of the problems encountered in the trade on the border.

The Governor listened to their concerns and assured the delegation for all possible cooperation.