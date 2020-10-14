(@ChaudhryMAli88)

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Wednesday said facilitating the people with disabilities was the priority of incumbent government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Wednesday said facilitating the people with disabilities was the priority of incumbent government.

He expressed these views on the occasion of White Cane Safety Day which was commemorated on October 15, every year across the world.

The speaker said the People With Disabilities (PWDs) especially who were blind had lot of potentials and energies to participate in the progress of the country.

He said the blind people were capable to perform all tasks and become a productive part of society.

He appreciated the role and contribution of blind persons for the welfare of the country.

Lauding the performance of Saima Saleem who got 6th Position in Central Superior Services examination, the speaker said it was a proof that they were capable to perform all tasks.

The speaker said it was the first time in the history of Pakistan that a parliamentary committee to address the issues faced by PWDs had been established.

He said incumbent government was striving hard to provide equal access of education and health to blind people.

He also directed the National Assembly Secretariat to make official website friendly for blind people.

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri said this day reminded us to facilitate our blind people in every socioeconomic field.

He said those people could perform all tasks due to progress in technology and science.

He said the government was striving hard to provide employment to blind people.