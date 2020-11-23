UrduPoint.com
Facilitating Trade Between Afghanistan, Pakistan Will Be Win Win Situation For Both Countries: National Assembly Speaker

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 08:49 PM

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Monday said that further removing trade bottlenecks between Pakistan and Afghanistan would ensure bright future for our next generation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Monday said that further removing trade bottlenecks between Pakistan and Afghanistan would ensure bright future for our next generation.

He said that recent conference organized by National Assembly of Pakistan for finding new avenues of trade and investment between both countries have been possible due to consistent efforts of this committee of Pak-Afghan Parliamentary Friendship Group.

He informed that it was for the first time that 23 Afghan Parliamentarians along with their traders and investors visited Pakistan.

He said that follow up of the implementation of the recommendations of the conference would be top priority of this committee.

He expressed these views while chairing the 5th meeting of Executive Committee of Pak-Afghan Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Parliament House here.

While reviewing the progress of the previous recommendations of the committee, the Speaker Asad Qaiser expressed his satisfaction on the pace of implementation by the executive.

He said that on the recommendation of the committee, Torkham border was now open for seven days for pedestrians instead of four days.

The Speaker asked Arbab Shahzad to visit Chaman border along with committee members and Special Envoy of Prime Minister to Afghanistan Sadiq Khan.

The Speaker decided to call next meeting soon to further review the recommendation of the conference on trade and investment.

He also asked the Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce to pursue the negotiation on Afghan Pakistan Preferential Trade Agreement on fast pace so that the trade activities could take place more vigorously.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Razzaq Dawood briefed the Executive Committee regarding his visit of Afghanistan where issues of Preferential Trade Agreement, free movement of trucks, custom issues and signing the MOUs between both countries in this regard were deliberated upon.

He informed that after due deliberation the memorandum of understanding will be signed and resultantly the volume of trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan will increase.

The executive committee meeting was attended by MNAs Shandana Gulzar, Mohsin Dawar, Salahudin Ayubi, Yaqoob Sheikh, SAPM Arbab Shahzad through video link and the officers of Ministry of Railways, Commerce, Foreign Affairs, Federal board of Revenue, National Logistic Cell and the senior officers from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government.

