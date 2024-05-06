Open Menu

Facilitation Center To Be Operational From 9 Am To 9 Pm: CDA Chief

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2024 | 06:15 PM

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Monday directed that the operational hours of the authority's Facilitation Center to be extended from 9 am to 9 pm for the convenience of residents of the federal capital

During his visit to the Facilitation Center, Chaudhry Muhammad Ali directed the relevant staff to ensure their presence at the counters to provide maximum assistance to the public.

He stressed the urgent need to digitize all records and expedite the ongoing development work at all facilitation centers of the authority.

Additionally, Chaudhry Muhammad Ali personally listened to residents' complaints during the visit and issued directives to promptly resolve these issues.

