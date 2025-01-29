Open Menu

Facilitation Centers Established In Gujrat

Gujrat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk, facilitation centers for the Apni Chhat Apna Ghar program, Kisan Card, and Livestock Card have been established at the DC Complex to assist citizens.

The DC stated that various public welfare projects are underway on the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The Apni Chhat Apna Ghar program offers interest-free loans of up to Rs. 1.5 million for home construction, with service charges covered by the Punjab government.

The Kisan Card provides financial aid and subsidies to farmers, while the Himat Card supports low-income citizens. Additionally, help desks have been set up in tehsil offices for public assistance.

Citizens can apply and find more details at acag.punjab.gov.pk.

