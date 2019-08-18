Facilitation centers providing facilities to tourists in AJK, GB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Tourist information centers and facilitation centers in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan are providing facilities to tourists round the clock.

According to the one year performance report of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government unveiled here by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday, the Federal government had provided vehicles and motorbikes to recently established tourist police for efficient service delivery.

A comprehensive package for improvement of governance in Gilgit-Baltistan government had been prepared and in the process of approval. This reform package would guarantee all fundamental rights to people living in Gilgit-Baltistan.

In order to provide for the protection of life and properties of Kashmiris people living at LOC, the federal government approved a Rs 3 billion project. It would ensure socio-economic uplift and safeguarding of lives and properties.