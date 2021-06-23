Facilitation centre established for blast victims' families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :A facilitation center has been established at Jinnah Hospital for the relatives of injured persons of Johar Town blast admitted in the hospital.

Commissioner Lahore Division, Captain (R) Muhammad Usman issued orders to establish a facilitation center to give all kinds of information to the relatives of victims besides providing food and other facilities.

Earlier, he visited Jinnah Hospital just after blast incident and inquired about the health of the injured.

He directed the duty officers at facilitation center to remain present round the clock.

The Commissioner said that best treatment would be ensured to the injured while doctors would also meet the relatives to provide them information about the recovery status. He also said that administration would leave no stone unturned to provide all possible facilities at Jinnah Hospital. Facilitation center would work under DDHOs in three shifts.