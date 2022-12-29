Facilitation centre inaugurated to help Cholistan people in land sale, purchase

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Thursday inaugurated the One Window Facilitation Center for the sale and purchase of land to Cholistan people under the Act-19.

This center has been established near the office of Additional Commissioner Revenue.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division has said,"The biometric system, online NADRA record access, and verification process will be done under one roof. Revenue staff along with the representative of Cholistan Development Authority's Colony Branch will be present on the spot.""According to the procedure, the allottee and the buyer along with two witnesses will appear with the original identity card along with the area 'numberdar'. Online records will be entered into the computerized system along with photographs and their thumb impressions into the biometric system."